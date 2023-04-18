CONFIRMED lineups: Chelsea vs Real Madrid, 2023 Champions League

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Chelsea in the return leg of the Champions League Quarterfinals.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde, Modric, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Chelsea starting XI (TBC): Kepa, James, Fofana, Silva, Cucurella, Enzo, Kante, Kovacic, Sterling, Mudryk, Joao Felix.

Real Madrid need to be prepared and ready for what should be a very intense game and atmosphere at least for the first half. If Los Blancos can score a goal, Chelsea’s chances of overcoming their current 2-0 deficit would all but evaporate, so capitalizing on their scoring opportunities would be huge for Ancelotti’s men.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 04/18/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London, United Kingdom.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.