Catalan government demands Real Madrid to apologize and withdraw their video

The Catalan government has demanded Real Madrid to apologize and withdraw their video that accuses FC Barcelona of being the team of the Franco regime. The video, which was posted on the official TV channel of the club, was a response to the statements of Joan Laporta, the president of Barcelona, who said that Real Madrid had been favored by the dictatorship.

The video shows images of Franco’s ministers attending the inauguration of Camp Nou, the stadium of Barcelona, and claims that Barcelona received economic and institutional support from the regime. It also contrasts the repression suffered by Catalan culture and language with the success of Real Madrid in Europe.

The spokesperson for the Catalan government, Patrícia Plaja, said that the video was “irresponsible”, “indecent” and “a crude manipulation of history”. She said that Real Madrid should remove it immediately and respect the memory of the victims of Francoism. She also criticized Laporta for his “unnecessary” and “unfortunate” remarks that only fuel division and confrontation.

The video has also sparked controversy among fans, journalists and historians, who have denounced its inaccuracies and biases. Some have pointed out that Real Madrid also had links with Franco’s regime, such as receiving land grants and loans, and that Barcelona was not exempt from collaborating with the dictatorship in some occasions.

The rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona is one of the most intense and historic in world football, and often reflects the political and social tensions between Spain and Catalonia. However, both clubs have also shown gestures of solidarity and respect in times of tragedy or crisis.