Player Ratings: Chelsea 0-2 Real Madrid; 2023 La Liga

Full match player ratings below:

Thibaut Courtois—9: Come the big nights, the Belgian will always be there. Made a game-defining save to deny Cucurella and keep Chelsea at bay.

Dani Carvajal—7: Produced another solid defensive performance in the Champions League knock out stages. The rest provided by Lucas on the weekends may be a big factor.

Eder Militao—8: Walked a tight rope after picking up a yellow card, but managed to defend well despite the handicap. Had a game high 8 clean races and made a vital block on a Kante shot from inside the box.

David Alaba—6: Taken off after the first half, but was important in the first 45 with his ability to play out of the back—unfrazzled by the high press from Gallagher and Havertz.

Eduardo Camavinga—7: Lampard tried to target the young Frenchman by providing overloads on Chelsea’s right flank through Reece James, Kante, and Havertz. As Anceotti mentioned in the presser, Chelsea managed 6 crosses from that flank in the first half, but was rectified with Valverde’s support in second half. The 20-year-old did foray forward on a few occasions, surprising the Chelsea backline with his speed.

Toni Kroos—8: The German seems to be enjoying his new role as the deepest midfielder. Played some dagger vertical passes in the first half to break Chelsea lines and was a calming presence on the ball.

Luka Modric—6: Did a lot of his work supporting the right flank and trying to press Enzo on the ball.

Fede Valverde—8.5: Grabbed an assist on the second Rodrygo goal and produced 3 key passes from midfield. Was a crucial cog in denying passing lanes and providing pressure in midfield.

Rodrygo—8.5: Kept his composure on one of the biggest stages, grabbing two goals in what will be another memorable UCL night for the Brazilian.

Vinicius JR—8: Completed 6 dribbles on the night and produced an assist for Rodrygo’s first goal.

Karim Benzema—5.5: Not as involved as he would have liked to have been — only 34 touches, 20 passes, and 2 shots. Frustrated when he was substituted out.

Substitutions:

Antonio Rudiger—8: Looked up for the occasion with a return to Stamford Bridge. Got stuck into countless challenges and did not miss a beat replacing Alaba.

Tchouameni—6: Played final 20 minutes helping to shore up the midfield.

Dani Ceballos—6: Played the last 14 minutes, completing all 14 of his passes, a dribble, and one shot.

Marco Asensio—N/A: Late substitution for Rodrygo.

Nacho—N/A: Late substitution for Carvajal.