Managing Madrid Podcast: Chelsea 2nd leg Post-game / semi-final preview / “team of the regime”

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Siddharth Ramsundar discuss:

Some crazy Real Madrid stats

Our reaction to Chelsea’s starting XI

Carlo Ancelotti’s explanation on what was happening in the first half

Can Manchester City punish us more?

N’golo Kante’s role

Should Raheem Sterling have been on the field?

Frank Lampard’s quotes after the game

Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, defensively

Performances of the back line

Performances of Vinicius Jr and Karim Benzema

Looking ahead to (probably) Manchester City

Chelsea’s transfers

Does Bayern Munich have a chance to come back?

Has Real Madrid’s decision making improved?

Importance of Rodrygo Goes

Will Nacho or Ferland Mendy play LB in the semis?

Real Madrid’s reply to Barcelona about “team of the regime”

The reasoning for Joan Laporta’s accusations

Stopping Erling Haaland without Eder Militao

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Siddharth Ramsundar (@TacticalFouling)