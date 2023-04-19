 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: April 19, 2023

Your WednesdayEdition of the Daily Merengue

By NeRObutBlanco
Chelsea v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Photo by Federico Titone/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally watch the semis with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Into the Semis Once More

So what are your thoughts and feelings regarding yesterday’s match?

Kid’s Taking the New Mr. UCL Role Quite Seriously

**Title This**

