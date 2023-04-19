Vinicius Jr is still the best winger in the Champions League

Vinicius Jr is having a sensational season for Real Madrid, scoring goals, providing assists and dazzling defenders with his dribbling skills. The 22-year-old Brazilian winger has emerged as a Ballon D’or contender, and is already one of the most influential players in Europe.

Vinicius Jr has scored 18 goals and assisted 15 more in 44 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions. He has the most shot-creating actions in La Liga (135), the most progressive carries (185), the most successful take-ons (86), the most carries into the penalty area (112), the most progressive passes received (409), and the most fouls drawn (106). He has also been outstanding in the Champions League, where he leads the tournaments in assists (six), shot-creating actions (47), successful take ons (42), progressive carries (64), carries into the penalty area (39), and progressive passes received (123). He scored a brace against Liverpool in the last 16 first leg and another one against Chelsea in the quarter-finals first leg.

Vinicius Jr is not only a reliable scorer and creator, but also a dynamic and skillful dribbler. He is arguably the best dribbler in the world, and certainly, that notion is backed by the numbers.

Vinicius Jr’s remarkable growth can be attributed to his hard work, confidence and chemistry with his teammates. Rodrygo’s insertion into the line-up has also helped him.

Vinicius Jr is still young and has a lot of potential to grow. He has already shown that he can perform at the highest level and deliver when it matters most. He is one of the main reasons why Real Madrid are still fighting for two major trophies this season.