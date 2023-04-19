Pedja Mijatovic drops insight on Benzema, Modric’s future and Ancelotti’s fate

Former Real Madrid striker and director of football at the club, Pedja Mijatovic, took to Spanish radio on Cadena Ser to express his gratitude for the current generation of Real Madrid legends and have his say on the future of the players who are soon to be out of contract.

“The good news is that Kroos continues for another year,” Mijatovic confirmed. “Benzema’s renewal is done, and Modric too. I have the feeling that they are going to renew everyone. It would not be bad to see them for another year, because then the next very important decisions will be made.”

When asked about Carlo Ancelotti’s potential continuity, Mijatovic was clear: “Continuity of Ancelotti? It depends on the Champions League, yes.”

The Septima winner concluded his thoughts by praising the current generation of legends: “What we are experiencing with this generation of players is not going to be repeated. We have to enjoy it, because it is very big. There are 11 semifinals in 13 years, with five titles won. Something like this is not going to be repeated.”