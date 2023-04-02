Player Ratings: Real Madrid 6 - 0 Real Valladolid; 2023 La Liga

Full match player ratings below:

Thibaut Courtois—7: Two early saves but otherwise untested. Provided good distribution with his feet.

Lucas Vazquez—5: Did manage to get on the scoresheet, but was underwhelming. Struggled in the opening 30 minutes both on the ball and defensively.

Eder Militao—9: Impenetrable wall — any offensive threat from Valladolid was swept aside by the Brazilian. The total package as a defender and one of Madrid’s best players this season.

David Alaba—7: A solid return to the line-up as a center back. Combined out of pressure with Camavinga and kept Gonzalo Plata quiet.

Eduardo Camavinga—7.5: Perfect game-state for a Camavinga left back experiment. The Frenchman was a constant outlet on the left and provided overloads in the final third.

Tchouameni—8: Another encouraging performance from the French central midfielder who won 8/9 ground duels and had 5 completed tackles.

Toni Kroos—7: Paired with Tchouameni in a double pivot. Near perfect in on ball metrics, but caught napping early on when tracking midfield runners.

Rodrygo—9: A goal and two assists, hit the post, and had a goal disallowed by VAR. The Brazilian finally broke his finishing slump and was just behind Benzema in the MOTM award.

Vinicius Junior—7.5: Ivan Fresnada did not enjoy the same success as the first game between these two sides. Vinicius was a tear down the left and produced an incredible cross for Benzema to head home his first goal.

Marco Asensio—8.5: One of Marco Asensio’s best performances of the season. Swapped with Rodrygo between the right wing and the central attacking midfield spot. His best minutes came as a #10 driving at a retreating Valladolid backline. Finished with a game high 5 key passes, scored a goal, and registered an assist on Rodrygo’s opening goal.

Karim Benzema—10: Looked back to his absolute best with a six minute hat-trick to destroy any hopes Valladolid had of taking points from the Bernabeu.

Substitutions:

Dani Ceballos—6: A 20 minute run in midfield when the game was done and dusted.

Eden Hazard—6: Regusted an assist on a late Lucas Vazquez goal.

Jesus Vallejo—6: Nearly scored twice, both times by getting on the end of a set piece.

Alvaro Odriozola—N/A: Late substitute at left back and then moved to right back.