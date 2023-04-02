 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Valladolid

Will Ancelotti rotate his team?

By Lucas Navarrete
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Sunday’s early game against Valladolid in the return of La Liga. Los Blancos are 12 points behind Barcelona in the table, so this game will almost be meaningless. That means that Ancelotti should make some rotations after the FIFA break in order to increase his team’s chances of beating Barcelona next Wednesday.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Odriozola, Lucas V.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, D. Ceballos.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Álvaro.

It’s time for Madrid to start using these Liga games to gain confidence and momentum for both the Copa del Rey and the Champions League. It will be almost impossible for Los Blancos to overcome their current deficit in the table.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 04/02/2023

Time: 16:15 CET, 10:15am EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

