Pacheta: “Although Madrid may have the Barca game in mind, it is never a good time to play against them”

Real Valladolid head coach Pacheta spoke to the media today ahead of his side’s trip to Estadio Santiago Bernabeu tomorrow to face Real Madrid in La Liga. Pacheta spoke about his team’s chances of winning and gave an update on their squad.

On the timing of the game

“We are in a very good state to achieve the fourth victory in history there. Whoever comes out in Madrid’s lineup, they are going to do everything possible to make things very difficult for the rival. Although they may have the second leg against Barcelona in the Copa in mind, it is never a good time to play against Madrid”.

Will Real Madrid play their best XI?

“They don’t need a maximum level of performance to cause problems and, with the squad they have, it doesn’t matter who comes out, since they are all forced to win every day in all scenarios, and they are prepared to compete and seek victory. You have to be even more attentive and with maximum concentration throughout the match, but without giving up enjoying yourself, because if you leave distressed, there will be problems. We have to fight, look at each other and be together for everything,”

How to prepare with so many injuries?

“We have done many more competitive and analytical training sessions than other times due to the lack of footballers. The lineup is complicated because there are many injuries. Escudero, Machis and Anuar are ruled out. In addition, Kenedy and Plata are getting better and better. Larin comes with discomfort and tired, but he will be in the game. Fresneda and Hongla are fine, we’ll see if they start or not. Masip will be called up. Yamiq is fit to be part of the game and I have seen Amallah train very well for two days”.