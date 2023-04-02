Daily Thread: 02 April 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack.

It’s matchday

After 2 weeks without it, Real Madrid football returns today. For me, it’s bittersweet due to the 12 points gap.

Ancelotti about Brazil NT rumors

Ancelotti was asked about his future and the possibility to coach Brazil NT next season. He replied:

My future? I’m not surprised there are rumors. I’m not worried either. I’ll stay here until Real Madrid let me. We have two months to try to win some titles. After that, hopefully I can continue. I’ve said I’ll retire after Real Madrid? I don’t say it today. If the reality is that if Brazil National Team wants me, I’m delighted. But I want to fulfil my contract. If the president of the Brazilian Federation wants to talk to me, I’ll be happy to talk and greet him.

Ancelotti and his uncertain future is AS’ cover:

Fabrizio Romano reported the Brazilian Federation is ready to wait Ancelotti until June.

Is Pochettino the choice?