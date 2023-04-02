Real Madrid vs Valladolid, 2023 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid’s home game against Valladolid will give Ancelotti a good opportunity to make some rotations right after the FIFA break. Los Blancos are 15 points behind Barcelona in the table and while they can cut that lead to 12 points with a win, they should prioritize Wednesday’s Copa del Rey clash against Barça.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba, Tchouameni, Kroos, Ceballos, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Benzema.

Valladolid predicted XI: Asenjo, Fresneda, Sanchez, Yamiq, Olaza, Aguado, Sanchez, Monchu, Plata, Plano, Larin.

Real Madrid are the heavy favorites to win the three points at home even if crucial players like Modric, Camavinga or Valverde will be expected to get some rest and only come off the bench if needed. This game will be a good chance for Tchouameni to regain some confidence and momentum after losing the starting spot to Camavinga in recent weeks. Tchouameni’s defensive presence could be needed later in the season.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 04/02/2023

Time: 16:15 CET, 10:15am EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

