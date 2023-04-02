Real Madrid vs Valladolid 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid host Valladolid in what will be the first match after the past FIFA break. the race for the 2022-2023 La liga title is all but over so coach Carlo Ancelotti will likely start managing his squad in the domestic competition. That should begin this Sunday, as Madrid will have a much more crucial match against Barcelona in the return leg of the Copa del Rey Semifinals next Wednesday.

Players like Modric, Camavinga or Valverde could get some rest ahead of that game, even more so after the break. Tchouameni will likely get a good opportunity to regain some confidence and momentum today, as he’s been struggling after the FIFA World Cup.

Real Madrid definitely have what it takes to beat Valladolid, but that’s not that crucial anymore as long as Los Blancos avoid injuries for the crucial Copa del Rey and Champions League games ahead in the schedule.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 04/02/2023

Time: 16:15 CET, 10:15am EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.