CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Valladolid, 2023 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Valladolid in the return of La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Kroos, Asensio, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Benzema.

Valladolid starting XI (TBC): Asenjo, Fresneda, Sanchez, Yamiq, Olaza, Aguado, Sanchez, Monchu, Plata, Plano, Larin.

Madrid will need to use this game to increase their confidence and gain some momentum for Wednesday’s crucial clash against Barcelona in the return leg of the Copa del Rey Semifinals. Expect Ancelotti to use his bench today in order to manage the legs of his players.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 04/02/2023

Time: 16:15 CET, 10:15am EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.