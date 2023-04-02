Immediate Reaction: Real Madrid 6-0 Real Valladolid

Real Madrid 6-0 Real Valladolid (Rodrygo , Benzema x3, Asensio & Vázquez). A comprehensive win for Los Blancos. Here is the immediate reaction. Still to come: Player ratings, post game quotes and a podcast.

The first game back from the international break saw Real Valladolid visit the ever changing Santiago Bernabéu. The league looked all but gone after the disastrous defeat to Barcelona prior to the break, and with all focus looking to be on revenge mid-week in the cup against the Catalans - this game seemed relatively pressure free. Eduardo Camavinga continued to play at left-back, which was perhaps a sign of things to come. Lucas Vázquez started at right-back on the other side. Aurélien Tchouaméni slotted into the midfield alongside Toni Kroos - as Karim Benzema lead the front four players. Benzema captained the team.

Aurélien Tchouaméni kicked off the afternoon when he headed just wide from a corner. Valladolid then hit the post as Roque Mesa saw his brilliant strike fly back off of the target agonisingly. Madrid would use the fortune to take a lead, and begin a spell of rampage as a result. Rodrygo Goes displayed finishing of the highest quality for first, before Karim Benzema’s reactive header made it two minutes later. It was three in a flash, and Benzema picked up the ball and unleashed a curling effort past the keeper for his second. The Frenchman wasn’t done yet, as he earned his hat-trick when an acrobatic attempt close to goal was enough to loft past the keeper. Four goals in fourteen minutes. Madrid took full control of the game in this time and effectively sealed the points with the rest of the game still to play for. Half-time arrived with the score at 4-0 to the hosts.

Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo came close early in the second half as it remained all Real Madrid. Rodrygo would appear to make it 5-0 with a really calm finish inside the area, but VAR would determine that there was a hand ball in the build up from Vinícius. Eden Hazard was brought into play for the first time in what seems forever as he was given 25 minutes to impress. Fellow substitute Jesús Vallejo then came close of all people, but slipped and allowed the keeper to collect the ball. Marco Asensio would then make it 5-0 for his side, with a tidy finish on his stronger foot. Lucas Vázquez came close to six but couldn't capitalise from close distance. Toni Kroos had a pop late on, but it was Vázquez who would bag the sixth as Madrid committed men forward allowing Hazard to play the Spaniard in for a low finish past the keeper. Easy work for Madrid in the end, who recorded the 6-0 win without breaking much of a sweat. Who were your star performers?