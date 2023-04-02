Managing Madrid Podcast: Valladolid post-game / Clasico preview

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

Some crazy Karim Benzema stats

Thoughts on Carlo Ancelotti’s lineup choice

Will he play the 4-2-3-1 vs Barca?

The performances of Rodrygo Goes and Marco Asensio

Ancelotti’s post-game quotes

Benzema’s training preparation this time of year

How much has Ramadan helped him?

The Aurelien Tchouameni - Toni Kroos double pivot

A wild idea on using Kroos in a different position

Will Eduardo Camavinga play left-back vs Barcelona?

Why there is zero excuse not to beat Barcelona

Eder Militao’s performance

Eden Hazard cameo!

Jesus Vallejo

And more.

Did you enjoy this Podcast? Join us live on Zoom after Clasico, exclusively for Patrons: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)