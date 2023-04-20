Las Blancas Podcast: One with the comeback win

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 1-3 win against Real Betis.

Talking points:

Return from the international break

Toril’s lineup selection

Rusty return from break

Inability to play through Betis’ press

Rinsola Babajide vs Kenti and Kathellen Sousa

Esther’s leggy performance

Teresa’s 100th appearance for Madrid and career so far

Early substitutions and the positive impact

Lack of defensive structure and lapse of concentration on the goal

Defensive mistakes at the back from Betis and Weir’s relentlessness

Real Betis’ red card

Las Blancas’ switch to 3-4-2-1 momentarily

Moller excelling in central role

Olga’s excellent cameo

Linda Caicedo’s continued positive performances

