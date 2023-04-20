Las Blancas Podcast: One with the comeback win

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 1-3 win against Real Betis.
Talking points:
- Return from the international break
- Toril’s lineup selection
- Rusty return from break
- Inability to play through Betis’ press
- Rinsola Babajide vs Kenti and Kathellen Sousa
- Esther’s leggy performance
- Teresa’s 100th appearance for Madrid and career so far
- Early substitutions and the positive impact
- Lack of defensive structure and lapse of concentration on the goal
- Defensive mistakes at the back from Betis and Weir’s relentlessness
- Real Betis’ red card
- Las Blancas’ switch to 3-4-2-1 momentarily
- Moller excelling in central role
- Olga’s excellent cameo
- Linda Caicedo’s continued positive performances
Did you enjoy this podcast? Please consider supporting us through Patreon for more bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid
Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.
The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.
Hosts this week:
Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)
Kanita (@KaniFroh)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
Loading comments...