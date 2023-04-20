Managing Madrid Podcast: Live from London

VIDEO:
On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Alison Bender discuss:
- Alison’s Real Madrid TV story
- Florentino Perez banning the word ‘Galactico’
- Vanderlei Luxemburgo era stories
- Fabio Capello
- Ronaldo’s nutritionist
- Ronaldo’s house parties
- Guti’s sleepless nights
- N’Golo Kante’s role
- Aubameyang not in the Chelsea squad
- The culture that Carlo Ancelotti brings
- The standard of Real Madrid fans
- Sergio Ramos’s growth as a footballer
- Thomas Gravesen
- Jonathan Woodgate’s debut
- Most humble players behind the scenes
- The magic of the 06/07 season
- Future coaching rumours / names: Arteta / Poch
- And more.
Did you enjoy this podcast?
Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.
The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.
Hosts this week:
Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)
Alison Bender (@alibendertv)
