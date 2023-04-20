Managing Madrid Podcast: Live from London

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Alison Bender discuss:

Alison’s Real Madrid TV story

Florentino Perez banning the word ‘Galactico’

Vanderlei Luxemburgo era stories

Fabio Capello

Ronaldo’s nutritionist

Ronaldo’s house parties

Guti’s sleepless nights

N’Golo Kante’s role

Aubameyang not in the Chelsea squad

The culture that Carlo Ancelotti brings

The standard of Real Madrid fans

Sergio Ramos’s growth as a footballer

Thomas Gravesen

Jonathan Woodgate’s debut

Most humble players behind the scenes

The magic of the 06/07 season

Future coaching rumours / names: Arteta / Poch

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Alison Bender (@alibendertv)