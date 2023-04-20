Open Thread: April 20, 2023

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally watch the semis with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

So It’s City Then

It’s been decided, folks. Destiny has spoken, and it has another Real Madrid vs City encounter in the UCL, as the citizens made it out of their quarterfinal clash with Bayern. What do you think of this matchup?

Haaland is a beast and City are a complete team that can dominate possession but also counter you (this is the part where you pray that Haaland misses). We had some trouble against Chelsea (too), when the ball reached our box. I think it’s going to be a very tough battle for us to win, but hey, when the Real Madrid European DNA kicks in, you never quite know.

Real Madrid vs. Man City

Milan vs. Inter



The Champions League semifinals are set pic.twitter.com/5UweMmCvlu — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 19, 2023

Ah, Yes, That Scene

Chelsea needed minimum 2 goals against Real Madrid and their fans were wasting time. pic.twitter.com/Xqw5ZxfQ3u — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) April 19, 2023

