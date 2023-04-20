Pep Guardiola reveals his feelings on facing Real Madrid in Champions League semi-finals

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed his feelings on facing Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final, after his team beat Bayern Munich 4 - 1 on aggregate in the Champions League quarter-finals.

City, who had won 3-0 in the first leg in Manchester, secured a their semi-final birth with a draw last night in Munich.

The result set up a mouth-watering clash with Real Madrid, who beat Chelsea convincingly in their own quarter-final clash.

Guardiola, who had faced Real Madrid many times as a player and a coach with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, said he was looking forward to the challenge but also admitted he was emotionally drained by the games against Bayern.

“It was not comfortable. Emotionally, I’m destroyed,” he said in an honest interview with BT Sport after the first leg win. “I have 10 more years today. It was such a demanding game.”

After the second leg last night, Guardiola also spoke about his upcoming tie against familiar foe Real Madrid.

“I think all the clubs in the world have the feeling if you want to win this competition you have to beat Real Madrid,” Guardiola said. “It used to be Barcelona but now it’s Madrid.

“I’m so happy to be three years in a row in the Champions League semi-finals. 4-1 doesn’t show what was in the two games, I know how good they are, the physicality and ideas, - I’m always impressed. In this competition it’s the details.”