Real Madrid extend Benzema’s contract via Ballon D’Or clause -report

Real Madrid have decided to extend Karim Benzema’s contract until the summer of 2024, according to a report published on AS. Los Blancos had an option to extend Benzema’s deal because of his Ballon D’Or award and they’ve decided to execute it, with the Frenchman also happy to stay for one more year, per that same report.

Therefore, Real Madrid have kept their undisputed starter at the striker spot at least until Endrick Felipe is allowed to join the club in the summer of 2024. However, Endrick will be 18 years old by then and the club will likely need to have a Plan B as the Brazilian keeps developing and polishing his game.

Benzema’s numbers have taken a hit this season, but he’s still getting it done during the final third of the season, so Real Madrid made the right call by extending his contract. Still, they should not expect him to lead the team’s offense in the 2024-25 season while Endrick gets some experience.