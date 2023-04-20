Alaba out two weeks with calf injury

Real Madrid defender David Alaba suffered a calf injury during the first half of Tuesday’s match against Chelsea and will need to miss at least the next two weeks, club sources told Managing Madrid. Alaba should be ready for the first leg of the Champions League Semifinals against Manchester City and he will also try to recover in time for the upcoming Copa del Rey Final against Osasuna, which will be played on May 6th.

Antonio Rudiger will be Alaba’s replacement while he’s out, although Nacho could get some minutes at the center-back spot over the next few games as well, considering that Real Madrid should use the Liga matches to make rotations and keep every starter fresh and ready for the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.

Alaba has been struggling with injuries all season long but coach Carlo Ancelotti and the rest of the staff will be hoping to have him healthy in the crucial stretch of the season.