Open Thread: April 21, 2023

Interesting Semis, These Are
This year’s semi-finals include a Milan derby of all things!
Real Madrid vs. Man City— B/R Football (@brfootball) April 19, 2023
Milan vs. Inter
The Champions League semifinals are set pic.twitter.com/5UweMmCvlu
Contract Situations
After Toni Kroos new deal signed, Real Madrid will discuss with Luka Modrić on terms of his contract extension. ⚪️ #RealMadrid— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 20, 2023
Both parties feel optimistic, considering the signature a matter of time as Luka only wants to stay.
New deal will be valid until June 2024. pic.twitter.com/BVzagoPRQ5
