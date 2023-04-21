Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Celta de Vigo

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Saturday’s home match against Celta de Vigo in La Liga.

REAL MADRID’S SQUAD LIST:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V. and Rüdiger.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni and D. Ceballos.

Attackers: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

Carlo Ancelotti will be expected to make some rotations in this one as Real Madrid should definitely have what it takes to beat Celta even with their second unit. Veterans like Modric, Kroos or Benzema will likely get some rest here, so Ceballos and Tchouameni could get another chance to feature in the starting lineup.

Real Madrid need to use these remaining Liga games to keep momentum going while increasing the confidence of the reserves, who could play a relevant part in the team’s relevant games against Osasuna and Manchester City.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 04/22/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

