Carlos Carvalhal: “Ancelotti is one of the most important and most competent people in football.”

Celta Vigo head coach Carlos Carvalhal spoke to the media today ahead of his side’s clash vs Real Madrid tomorrow at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. Carvalhal spoke about how difficult it is to beat Real Madrid, and had a ton of praise for Carlo Ancelotti.

On getting points at the Bernabeu

“We have to be at the top, only then can we take advantage of a bad night for Real Madrid. Real Madrid have immense quality and a great coach. If we understand that there is a 1% chance, we must have 100% ambition and prove that we can score goals”.

On Carlo Ancelotti

“He is a great coach. Talking to football people, they say it’s easy to coach a team like Real Madrid, but it’s not like that. To coach this type of team, you have to be special and know how to control egos. He is one of the most important and most competent people in football.”