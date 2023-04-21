Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Match Preview

Real Madrid will look to keep their hold on second place in La Liga when they host Celta Vigo on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu. The defending champions are 11 points behind their arch-rivals Barcelona, and they cannot afford any more slip-ups if they want to ensure Atletico Madrid, currently third, don’t overtake them.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are also in high spirits after reaching the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League with a convincing 4-0 aggregate win over Chelsea. They will face Manchester City in a mouth-watering clash for a place in the final, but first they have to focus on their domestic duties.

Celta Vigo are not an easy opponent, as they have shown some good form in recent weeks. The Galician side have only lost one of their last eight games, and they are only 11 points behind seventh-placed Villarreal, which could grant them a spot in the Europa Conference League next season should they catch up.

Benzema has been Real Madrid’s main source of goals this season, as he has netted 14 times in 19 league games. The French striker will be eager to add to his tally against Celta Vigo, especially as he is looking to keep his momentum and confidence at a high level befor the Champions League games.

Real Madrid will be without David Alaba and Ferland Mendy, who are both sidelined with muscle injuries.

Celta Vigo will miss Oscar Mingueza. Gabri Veiga, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, is expected to start in midfield.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Celta Vigo