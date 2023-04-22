Managing Madrid Podcast: Big picture discussions on the future of Real Madrid post Kroos and Modric

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Matt Wiltse and Ruben Skjerping discuss:

Becoming a Real Madrid fan in the early 2000’s

Valuing Toni Kroos and Luka Modric — two of the greatest in football history, not just club history.

Longevity and consistency more important than brief peak?

The under-rated skill of staying healthy year after year

Was Modric or Kroos ever booed by the Bernabeu?

The demands inside and outside the club and the culture ingrained into players when they walk through the doors of any Real Madrid facility or enter the Real Madrid bubble.

Examples of players and managers who crumbled under the Bernabeu pressure

Potentially losing Kroos-Modric-Benzema (and Ancelotti) in the same summer

The best option for Real Madrid in the next era? “Soft-hand”, Zidane-esque manager or “Hard, rigid” Jose Mourinho / Capello esque manager

Curios to what a 3rd Ancelotti season looks like

What constitutes success in the future? Have we been spoiled for the last decade? What should expectations be?

Florentino’s reign coming to an end soon, who could be his successor?

Underrated moments from the 2006-2008 era

And more.

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Ruben Skjerping