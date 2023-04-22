Open Thread: April 22, 2023

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally rewatch Lord of the Rings with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

It’s been THAT long?

Curious to Hear (More of) Your Opinions on This

Obviously, this has already been talked about in the comment section these past few days. Still, I want you guys to know that I’ve been busting my head hard as I can and I can’t quite clear it of thoughts regarding how this matchup could go down. It’s like my mind’s been playing simulations of this semi-final since City was confirmed as our semi-final opponent. I’d give a slight advantage to City frankly. They do have the better structure, Haaland ‘s been unplayable for a while now, but, if our boyz give it their all and that winner’s experience and mentality are brought to the table, we’re talking about a good clash, to say the least.

On a more technical note, I’m expecting our fullbacks (is the LB even gonna be a natural LB??) to struggle a lot. I’m scared at the thought of constant Grealish-Carvajal isolation. In addition, if our LB is not anatural one, they may be easily be pulled from their position via combination play from some of world football’s finest. I think both flanks are going to need an energetic midfield to compensate. Then, there’s also the fact that we’re shakey when the ball is in our box. Now, imagine what happens when Erling fraking Haaland of all people is in said box. Our defence has been improved as of late. We’ll have to wait and see what happens.

Oh Well, First Things First: Celta

Rejoice boyz and girlz. It’s yet another Real Madrid matchday.