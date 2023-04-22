Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, 2023 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid host Celta Vigo in another La Liga game which coach Carlo Ancelotti will likely use to make some rotations after the crucial match in London against Chelsea.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Rudiger, Nacho, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Celta Vigo predicted XI: Villar, Kevin, Tapia, Nuñez, Galan, Veiga, Beltran, Cerfi, De la Torre, Aspas, Seferovic.

Veterans like Carvajal, Kroos and Modric will likely get some rest here, as Madrid’s chances of winning La Liga are all but over. Ancelotti should keep most of his reserves involved and building confidence for what’s ahead.

Tchouameni could be a crucial player against Manchester City but he should not be expected to be all that relevant unless he can gain some momentum, which is what Ancelotti should aim for right now. Rudiger and Nacho will also be needed then, so their performance tonight should be important.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 04/22/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.