Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid host Celta Vigo in another La Liga game, with Los Blancos having an 11-point deficit against Barcelona. While Madrid’s chances of winning the title are already over, Atletico de Madrid are just two points behind Ancelotti’s men for second place. That doesn’t make a difference, but the Italian coach will likely try to finish in that spot this season.

Still, Carlo will likely use this game to make some rotations as veterans like Carvajal, Kroos and Modric will possibly need to get some rest after Tuesday’s match against Chelsea in the return leg of the Champions League Quarterfinals. These games should be used to increase the confidence of players like Tchouameni, Nacho or Ceballos, as they could have relevant minutes during the tie against Manchester City in the Semifinals.

On the other hand, it will be interesting to see what Gabri Veiga can produce at the Bernabeu, as he’s reportedly on Real Madrid’s radar to join the team next summer.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 04/22/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

