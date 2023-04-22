 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, 2023 La Liga

All set!

By Lucas Navarrete
Real Madrid CF v RCD Espanyol - LaLiga Santander Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Celta Vigo in the return of La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Nacho, Militao, Rüdiger, Camavinga; Valverde, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Benzema, Asensio, Vinicius.

Celta Vigo starting XI (TBC): Villar, Kevin, Tapia, Nuñez, Galan, Veiga, Beltran, Cerfi, De la Torre, Aspas, Seferovic.

Los Blancos need to keep their momentum going even in a “meaningless” game like this one. These last few Liga games will feel irrelevant but Ancelotti will need to use them to keep his reserves involved in case he needs them later in the season.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 04/22/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

