Preview, Squad List, Team News: Real Madrid vs. Villarreal; Liga F

Preview

Real Madrid face Villarreal on matchday 26 of Liga F. There are only 5 games left to finish the league and Las Blanas are only 3 points away from officially qualifying for the Champions League qualifiers spot.

The white club has already faced Villarreal twice this season, once in league and other time in Copa de la Reina quarter finals. This is the first time this season the teams face each other on Alfredo Di Stéfano.

The last time in the league, Real Madrid won with the goals of Esther, Rocío and brace by Nahikari. One of the main characteristics of that match was a repeating pattern in short corners taken by either Weir or Athenea. Unfortunately, that pattern was never repeated again since that game even though two of the goals that match were scored from this action.

The kick off is on Sunday, April 23rd, at 18:00 CEST on Alfredo Di Stéfano.

Squad List

GK: Misa, Gérard

DEF: K. Robles, Rocío, Ivana, Olga, Kathellen, Claudia F., Svava, Lucía

MID: Teresa, Toletti, M. Oroz, Weir, Freja Siri

FWD: Nahikari, Esther, Møller, Linda C., Feller, Athenea

Absences: Corredera (maternity leave), Lorena (technical decision), Zornoza (fibula)

Rocío is back after not being available for over a month due to an unspecified knee injury. The squad is almost complete, only Zornoza is missing due to her broken fibula.