Immediate Reaction: Real Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo

It was Celta Vigo up next for Madrid in the league. With Manchester City and the Copa del Rey final very much the club’s main focus for the remainder of the year, these games could fair as nothing more than opportunities to experiment for those big games. Eduardo Camavinga was used as a left-back once more, with Nacho Fernandez starting as a right-back. Aurélien Tchouaméni was at the base of midfield, with Dani Ceballos and Fede Valverde either side of him. Marco Asensio led the line alongside team captain Karim Benzema.

A Marco Asensio goal before half time was enough to continue his personal run of form, and put Madrid ahead before the break. Celta Vigo were pushing the hosts pretty hard, and things could have gotten awkward if the goals were not perfectly timed. A very early second half goal from Éder Militão who headed home Asensio’s corner - was enough to deflate the visitors and claim all three points for Madrid. Thoughts on that one, Madridistas?