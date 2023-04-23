Player Ratings: Real Madrid 2 - 0 Celta Vigo; 2023 La Liga

Full match player ratings below:

Thibaut Courtois—8: Kept another clean sheet and earned it with a big stop on Aspas late in the second half.

Nacho—6: Played at right back and was never truly tested by De La Torre or Seferovic.

Eder Militao—8: Scored a brilliant towering header off a Marco Asensio corner kick, bringing his goal tally in La Liga to five.

Toni Rudiger—6: Like the rest of the backline, had little to do defensively. Won all his ground duels and aerial duels and kept Iago Aspas quiet.

Eduardo Camavinga—9.5: Is there anything this kid can’t do? Incredible individual performance that drew the applause of the Bernabeu on multiple occasions. Dominated the game from the left back position and was the best player on the pitch. Completed 6 dribbles, won 11 ground duels, 5 bone-crunching tackles, 3/3 long balls, and 113 touches.

Tchouameni—6: Performed his job in the middle of the park, winning back possession and quickly dishing off to Ceballos and Valverde.

Dani Ceballos—7: Produced the hockey assist on the opening goal with an intelligent give-and-go interchange with Vinicius. Worked tirelessly defensively and always made himself an option for the ball.

Fede Valverde—6: Some nice clean touches in the middle of the park. Kept his distribution quick and efficient.

Marco Asensio—9: We are witnessing the best of Marco Asensio this season. Managed a goal with an astute run and clinical finish. Also registered an assist from a corner kick on the Militao goal. Finished the game with 6 key passes.

Vinicius Junior—8: A constant thorn for Kevin Vazquez who simply couldn’t contain Vini. Notched another assist on the opening goal with a drive to the byline and cut back to Marco Asensio inside the box.

Karim Benzema—5: Form has fallen off in the last few games, hopefully Benzema can find the goals again. Unlucky not to get one in the first half from a header.

Substitutions:

Lucas Vazquez—N/A: Late substitution for Asensio which moved Camavinga into midfield, Fede out wide, and Nacho to left back.

Luka Modric—N/A: Entered in the 80th minute for Ceballos with a huge ovation from the Bernabeu and chants of “Modric! Modric!”

Rodyrgo—N/A: Smooth and active on the left wing, playing final 10 minutes.