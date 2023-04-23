Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid break Celta; Castilla fall in defeat

AUDIO:

This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast comes in two parts.

Part One: Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Post-game

Marco Asensio’s performance

Eduardo Camavinga’s performance

Should he continue playing left back when Ferland Mendy returns?

Dani Ceballos’s performance

His connection with Vinicius Jr

Eder Militao’s performance and set piece play

Asensio’s set piece delivery

Thibaut Courtois’s quote about our carelessness with the ball

Xavi Hernandez’s quotes about the grass and sun

Karim Benzema’s performance

Aurelian Tchouameni’s performance

Vinicius’s performance

Reflecting on the Thibaut Courtois signing

And more.

Part Two: Castilla Corner

A terrible defeat – how will this affect the team going forward?

Which LaLiga club suits Sergio Arribas the best?

Iker Bravo’s future at Real Madrid

Raúl Gonzalez’s big decision

Xabi Alonso’s chances of becoming Real Madrid manager

Whatever happened to Abner, Sergio Díaz and Mink Peeters?

And more

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

(@CastillaCorner)

Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)