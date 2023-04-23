Ancelotti: “The Bernabéu pitch is a problem, they’ll change it before the Manchester City game”

Real Madrid earned another LaLiga win on Saturday, defeating Celta Vigo 2-0. Discussing the game afterwards, Carlo Ancelotti stated: “I liked the attitude of the team. We controlled the game. There were a few players who stood out in particular, like Asensio or Camavinga.”

Ancelotti on the Bernabéu pitch

Once again, the pitch at the Bernabéu was in poor condition and the coach was asked about how difficult it is to play at home. He said: “We always have a good atmosphere at home and the players enjoy having the fans behind them. But, the pitch is a problem. They’re working on it and hopefully they can find a solution. It’s clear that the building works are having an effect and that’s not a surprise. They’ll change it before the Manchester City game.”

Ancelotti on Benzema’s Pichichi chances

Asked about the race for the Pichichi trophy and if the team should look for Benzema more, the coach replied: “I’m not interested in the Pichichi, just in the team winning. He thinks about the team winning too. When he’s at his best, he’s so important for the team as a whole.”

Ancelotti on Camavinga’s continued growth

Discussing the latest great Camavinga performance, the coach said: “He has extraordinary quality. He can play in any part of the pitch. He’s special in that way and was at a high level tonight.”

Ancelotti on Nacho’s best position

Nacho played at both full-back positions in this game, starting on the right and then moving to left-back later in the second half. But, the coach knows that his very best position is centre-back. He stated: “Nacho is a centre-back and that’s where he’s at his best. I’ve said before that he’s a pessimistic defender, and he can play anywhere.”