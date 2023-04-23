 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: April 23, 2023

Sunday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By NeRObutBlanco
Real Madrid v Celta Vigo - La Liga Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally watch DBZ with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

I’m glad to see more appreciation towards Juni Calafat’s name this last couple of years. The man has done a tremendous job. He has been the main reason Real Madrid have been able to sign great developing players at the price that they did, which, in tandem with a great core that already existed has kept them at a high enough level to compete with beasts.

