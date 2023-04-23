Open Thread: April 23, 2023

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally watch DBZ with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.
Milestones
@Benzema equals @sergioRamos as the player with the second most wins in @RealMadrid history!— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) April 22, 2023
437 wins in a Real Madrid shirt #RealFootball pic.twitter.com/EKLT3eIyGm
We’re in Love Too
Carlo Ancelotti, in love with Camavinga:— Real Madrid Info ³⁵ (@RMadridInfo) April 22, 2023
️ "For me, he can play in any position on field because he has something special."
pic.twitter.com/QexyzBWkjO
It’s a privilege to have Camavinga play for Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/RmNN2ZNByB— TC (@totalcristiano) April 23, 2023
Juni-Mili Appreciation
I’m glad to see more appreciation towards Juni Calafat’s name this last couple of years. The man has done a tremendous job. He has been the main reason Real Madrid have been able to sign great developing players at the price that they did, which, in tandem with a great core that already existed has kept them at a high enough level to compete with beasts.
Reminder that other authorized voices at Real Madrid wanted to sign Matthijs de Ligt but Juni Calafat was the one who insisted for Éder Militão. pic.twitter.com/pDXV8R5LLh— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 22, 2023
