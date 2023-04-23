Real Madrid vs. Villarreal Live Stream: Time, TV, Channels, & How To Watch Liga F Online

Real Madrid face Villarreal on matchday 26 of Liga F. There are only 5 games left to finish the league and Las Blancas are only 3 points away from officially qualifying for the Champions League qualifiers spot.

The white club has already faced Villarreal twice this season, once in league and other time in Copa de la Reina quarter finals. This is the first time this season the teams face each other on Alfredo Di Stéfano. The last time these two teams have faced each other is in Copa de la Reina this March where Real Madrid won 1-2 in extra time. The time before that was in November 2022 in Liga F where Madrid came dominantly victorious beating Villarreal with 0-4.

With Levante’s loss to Atlético Madrid, Las Blancas can now go 6 points ahead of third-placed Levante and affirm their second place.

How to Watch

Date: 23/04/2023

Time: 18:00 CEST (12pm ET)

Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano

Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football - YouTube