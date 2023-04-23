Starting Lineups: Real Madrid vs. Villarreal; Liga F

With the return of Rocío, Alberto Toril decided to incorporate her back right away in a formation that hasn’t been seen for a while. With Misa on the goal, the defense is consisted of Ivana, Rocío and Kathellen. In midfield there are Weir, Toletti and Maite with Olga and Athenea as wingbacks. Linda makes her way in the front of the line-up together with Caroline Møller who’s back into the starting line-up after a few months.
Starting Lineups
Real Madrid XI: Misa, Rocío, Ivana, Toletti, Olga, M. Oroz, Weir, Kathellen, Møller, Linda C., Athenea
Subs: Gérard, K. Robles, Teresa, Nahikari, Esther, Lucía, Feller, Svava, Freja Siri
Predicted formation: 3-5-2
Villarreal XI: C. Carbonell, C. Cubedo, I. Miguélez, Cienfu, Sheila, Kanteh, M. Llompart, Nerea, F. Lara, Soldevilla, Lara Mata
Subs: Elena de Toro, Giménez, Belén, Estefa, Rueda, Tere, Pilar García, Vera Rico, Albeta
Predicted formation: 4-3-3
How to Watch
Date: 23/04/2023
Time: 18:00 CEST (12pm ET)
Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano
Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football - YouTube
