Francesco Totti visits Real Madrid’s training session

Francesco Totti, the legendary former Roma player, paid a visit to Real Madrid’s training session on Sunday, as he expressed his admiration and support for the Spanish club ahead of their Champions League semi-final against Manchester City.

Totti, who spent his entire career at Roma and is considered one of the greatest Italian players of all time, revealed that Real Madrid are his second team and the club he has always supported and admired. He also said that he has a fantastic relationship with Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, who was his manager at Roma in the 1999-2000 season.

“I have a fantastic relationship with Ancelotti; he’s such a pure person and transmits positivity”, he told Real Madrid’s official media channels. “He gave me the chance to come and see Real Madrid City and here I am. After Roma, Real Madrid is my second team and the club I’ve always supported and admired.”

Totti also praised Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modrić, who he said he has a special relationship with. “We admire each other greatly. I have the pleasure of knowing him personally and he’s an extraordinary player and person. He’s such a genuine, honest guy.”

The Italian icon also recalled the emotion he felt when he received a standing ovation from the Santiago Bernabéu crowd in 2016, when he played his last Champions League game against Real Madrid with Roma. “It was a feeling I’ll keep with me forever. It’s a unique emotion to be applauded by a stadium like the Bernabéu. It was unbelievable. The Bernabéu is a place that inspires passion and makes you want to play. Coming here as an opponent was incredibly stimulating.”

Totti also shared his opinion on the upcoming Champions League semi-final between Real Madrid and Manchester City, which he described as a “final in the semi-final”. He said that both teams are huge and have 50 world class players, and that anything can happen. However, he said that he will be backing Real Madrid and hoping that they make the final.

“It’s a final in the semi-final. They are two huge teams and two great clubs. We’ll be seeing 50 world class players. Anything can happen. I’ll be backing Real Madrid and I hope they make the final.”

Totti was in attendance at the Bernabéu on Saturday, when he watched Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo 2-0 in La Liga, thanks to goals from Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos. The win kept Real Madrid in second place, two points behind leaders Atlético Madrid, with four games left to play.

Real Madrid will face Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday, May 9th, at the Etihad Stadium. The second leg will be played at the Bernabéu on Wednesday, May 17th.