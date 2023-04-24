Player Ratings: Real Madrid 2 - 1 Villarreal; Liga F

Starting XI

GK: Misa Rodríguez: 6/10 Did not have much to do especially in the second half and was ready to step up when need be. Not at fault for the goal.

CB: Ivana Andrés: 5/10 A very nervy game from her, struggled in possession and bringing the ball out. Might not get a lot of game time now that Rocio is back.

CB: Kathellen: 6/10 Could have done better with the goal we conceded as she lost her marker but was solid thereafter.

CB: Rocío Gálvez: 6/10 A bit rusty after weeks out but still her brilliance at the back shone. had a 100% tackle and Aerial duels success rate.

RWB: Athenea del Castillo: 6/10 Got the assist for Weir’s second goal but still has a lot to improve especially on her dribbling and deliveries. She only completed 4 out of 11 attempted dribbles (36%).

CM: Maite Oroz: 7/10 had a brilliant first half with a pass completion rate of 91% (30 out of 33) tried to establish control in midfield but the 3-4-3 set up left her and Toletti overrun in the first half.

CM: Sandie Toletti: 6/10 Not the best of games from her in terms of controlling the midfield but still got an assist for Weir’s second.

LWB: Olga Carmona: 6/10 Was busy and energetic as usual although the right wingback of Villarreal caused her a few problems.

AM: Caroline Weir: 9/10 Was the best player on the pitch, 2 goals - her 17th of the season- 89% Accurate pass rate, 75% successful tackles rate and created the most chances in the team. Sublime.

AM: Linda Caicedo: 8/10 Was brilliant and tormented Villarreal all evening. Her ball carrying enabled Real Madrid to open the scoring with a pre-assist to Athenea, and her dribbling was also top notch. She was everywhere.

CF: Caroline Møller : 6/10 Was not given much service to work on as the team struggled to create chances today.

SUBSTITUTES

CM: Teresa Abelleira : 7/10 (replaced Maite 46’) Was introduced to add more control in midfield which resulted in her completing 27 out of her 28 passes. A brilliant second half from her.

LWB: Sofie Svava: 5/10 (replaced Møller 72’) Provided more defensive stability on the left.

CF: Esther González: N/A (replaced Athenea 84’) Didn’t have an impact on the game as she came in with six minutes left.

RB: Kenti Robles: N/A (replaced Rocío 86’) Replaced Rocio who was struggling with cramp with four minutes left.