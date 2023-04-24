A Por La 15th? : 24 April 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

So close, yet so far

Real Madrid are 3 games away from a 15th Champions league title. It’s impossible as usual to not be excited about the prospect of another unforgettable triumph. The hurdle this time is a Man City side who will believe, they have fixed their major weakness in offense by recruiting the juggernaut aka Erling Haaland. Last season, City’s loss could be rightly chalked up to their inability to put away that second goal at the Bernabeu. Real Madrid on the other hand have maintained their tendency to concede chances.

Vini’s CL?

Last season Karim’s impeccable form in the CL captured the imagination. This season, Karim’s fitness struggles have pushed Vinicius to the fore once more. If Real Madrid is going to win the CL this season, it will be down to Vinicius. With 6 goals and 6 assists so far in the CL out of 40 G/A for the season so far, Vinicius is once again arguably the best player in the world.

Phenomenal

