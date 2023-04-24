Benzema and Camavinga out against Girona

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is expected to make heavy rotations when Real Madrid visit Girona this Tuesday in a mid-week La Liga game. Karim Benzema and Eduardo Camavinga missed Monday’s training session and will stay in the Spanish capital as their teammates face Girona.

Ceballos will also miss the game after seeing his fifth yellow card last Saturday, so Kroos and Modric could very well return to the lineup after not being involved on the match against Celta Vigo.

It makes sense for Ancelotti to make sure everyone stays healthy and fresh as Los Blancos have nothing to play for in La Liga other than the battle with Atletico de Madrid for the second spot.

Still, Real Madrid will need to increase their momentum and confidence ahead of the first leg against Manchester City on May 9th, so the next few weeks will still be very important for Los Blancos.