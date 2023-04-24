Drawing Board: Dani “Bob Ross” Ceballos

Welcome to our drawing board, where our resident cartoonist, Finn, will sling out some dope and exclusive art for you — usually on the back of a big moment that’s captured our attention in the Real Madrid world. Here’s Finn’s latest drawing, and if you ever want to look back at Finn’s previous (and amazing) work, just check out our Drawing Board page.

After yet another Dani Ceballos masterclass — this time against Celta Vigo in a 2 - 0 win on Saturday night — our resident cartoonist Finn was inspired to make his latest drawing about the Spanish midfielder.

Ceballos completed all nine of his long ball attempts against Celta Vigo and won six of his eight ground duels. Finn was inspired in particular by Ceballos’s passing and dribbling. Ceballos is an artist, like Bob Ross.

In today’s drawing, Finn depicts his take on Ceballos’s artistry: