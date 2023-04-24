VIDEO: What is Manchester City’s biggest weakness?

On this week’s world famous Real Madrid mailbag that goes up every week exclusively for Managing Madrid Patrons, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete spent an entire episode answering questions from fans. Topics this week included: How difficult will it be to juggle the line-ups between the Copa del Rey Final and Champions League semi-final first leg? What is the long-term coaching plan? And a ton more.

The clip we’ve uploaded for free on YouTube this week is a question asking us to give our thoughts on what Manchester City’s weaknesses are, whether or not both teams are better than last year, what the starting line-up should be, the importance of Rudiger stepping up in Militao’s absence, and more.

Enjoy, subscribe, and comment, and let us know your thoughts on the above video.

The full episode can be found here: https://bit.ly/3oG57dX

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3tJ6qY9

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/364lzLx

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid