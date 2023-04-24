Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Girona

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Tuesday’s match against Girona in La Liga.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V. and Rüdiger.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Mario Martín and Arribas.

Forwards: Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

Karim Benzema will miss the game and get some rest, while Dani Ceballos will also be out after seeing the fifth yellow card of his season during Saturday’s home match against Celta. David Alaba and Ferland Mendy are still recovering from their injuries and will need some more time before they can be available. Camavinga has been included on the list but he missed Monday’s training session and should be expected to get some rest here.

Ancelotti will clearly use this game to make some rotations, although both Kroos and Modric could return to the XI.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 04/25/2023

Time: 19:30 CET, 01:30pm EST.

Venue: Montilivi, Girona, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

