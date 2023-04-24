Match Preview: Girona vs Real Madrid

Girona will face a tough test when they host Real Madrid in La Liga on Tuesday. The hosts are in the middle of the table, with 10 wins, 12 losses and eight draws, while the visitors are second, with 20 wins, five losses and five draws.

Real Madrid are ‘chasing’ Barcelona for the title, as they are 11 points behind the leaders with a game in hand — but really Ancelotti’s men are just trying to stay in rhythm as they have all but mathematically lost La Liga. Real have been in excellent form lately, winning their last four games without conceding any goals while advancing to the semifinals of the Champions League after beating Chelsea convincingly. They have scored 63 goals and conceded only 24 in La Liga — the third best defensive record in the competition.

Girona are aiming to secure their survival in Primera. They have 38 points, eight more than Valencia who are in the relegation zone. They have been inconsistent throughout the season, but they have shown some resilience and quality at times. They have scored 44 goals and conceded 43 in La Liga, with Valentin Castellanos and Cristhian Stuani leading the way with eight goals each in all competitions.

The game will take place at Estadi Montilivi, where Girona have won six, lost six and drawn three games this season. Real Madrid have won nine, lost four and drawn one of their away games. The game will start at 18:30 local time (17:30 GMT) and will be shown on various TV channels around the world.

Real Madrid will be without several key players. David Alaba and Ferland Mendy are both injured, Dani Ceballos is suspended, and Karim Benzema is being rested. Camavinga, meanwhile, is in the matchday squad, but may not feature as he did not train today.

Girona, meanwhile, will miss Ibrahima Keba, Yangel Herrera, Joel Roca, Toni Villa, and Borja Garcia due to injury.