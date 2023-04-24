Sergio Arribas set to prove himself against Girona as transfer rumors heat up

Real Madrid Castilla are battling tooth and nail for direct promotion to Segunda. The side sit in 2nd place, just one point behind leaders Alcorcon. With five matches remaining, Raul and Carlo Ancelotti have a silent pact not to call-up any Castilla players when matches conflict between the first team and the reserve team. Raul is using all his efforts and all his resources to try earn promotion. Ancelotti has insisted that players from the 2003-2004 generation will, “soon be part of the first-team”, but there minutes with the first team have been sparse this season.

On Tuesday, Real Madrid face Girona at the Estadi Montilivi and it provides the rare occasion for Carlo Ancelotti to call-up a few Castilla prospects. Raul’s men do not have a match until next Sunday, April 30th. Given the free schedule, both Mario Martin and Sergio Arribas were called up for the mid-week match.

The match will be of particular importance for Sergio Arribas, who has been heavily linked with a loan move to Girona this summer. Spanish media outlet, Revelo, revealed earlier this month that Girona are the front-runners for Arribas’ signature, with head coach Michel desperate for the playmaker’s signing. If given the opportunity to play, Arribas will be keen to prove a point to both Ancelotti and Michel on his quality. The Arribas-Girona storyline will be one to watch tomorrow and something to keep an eye on for this upcoming summer transfer window.