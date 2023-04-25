Girona vs Real Madrid, 2023 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Girona in another La Liga game, one where Los Blancos will be expected to make some more rotations in order to keep their veterans fresh and ready to go for the upcoming matches against Osasuna and Manchester City.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Tchouameni, Kroos, Modric, Asensio, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Girona predicted XI: Gazzaniga, Martinez, Bueno, Lopez, Juanpe, Romeu, Tsygankov, Martin, Garcia, Riquelme, Stuani.

Benzema will miss the game and this will provide madridistas around the globe with an opportunity to see what Rodrygo can do in the center of the team’s offensive line. Nacho will be expected to replace Camavinga today as the Frenchman missed Monday’s training session with a knock on his foot. Tchouameni could get some more minutes and another chance to increase his confidence as he could be an important piece in the first leg against Manchester City.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 04/25/2023

Time: 19:30 CET, 01:30pm EST.

Venue: Montilivi, Girona, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

