Girona vs Real Madrid 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid will face Girona away from home on April 25, 2023, for a La Liga match that, while not significant in terms of the league table, will be important for several Real Madrid players who will be looking to impress Carlo Ancelotti and earn some minutes in the upcoming Champions League first leg against Manchester City.

Players like Aurelien Tchouameni, Rodrygo, Nacho, and Lucas Vazquez will be eager to put in a strong performance and catch Ancelotti’s eye. This could be an opportunity for them to show their worth to the team and earn a place in the starting lineup against Manchester City.

On the other hand, Karim Benzema will miss the game as he gets some much-needed rest, which means that Madrid will deploy Rodrygo in the center of the offensive line. Girona are fighting to avoid relegation so they will play this game with intensity as they try to improve their chances of staying in La Liga.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 04/25/2023

Time: 19:30 CET, 01:30pm EST.

Venue: Montilivi, Girona, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

